Shantanu Maheswari is one of the cutest faces we have in showbiz. He is talented AF and there’s no doubt about it. Right from wowing the audience by playing the role of Swayam Shekhawat in Dil Dosti Dance, winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 to even proving how dance is and will be his forever love, he’s a complete package. That’s not it, as the actor has also represented India globally when his dance crew Desi Poppers emerged winners in the World of Dance Championship 2015 in LA and were also invited to perform at America's Got Talent 11. And as the dashing lad turns a year older today (March 7), we thought of sharing some entertaining dance videos of him that affirm he’s here to slay. Shantanu Maheshwari To Judge Global Dance Supreme, Says 'I Am Proud to Be Representing the Country As A Judge This Time' {LatestLY Exclusive}.

Be it Bollywood or something out of the world, Shantanu’s neat dancing style will make your jaws drop. Now, we know why girls go gaga behind this lad. As he’s not only a guy with cool looks but also tremendous talent. So, without further ado, let’s check some of his best dancing clips from Instagram. Christmas 2020: Shantanu Maheshwari Reminisces A Lit-Up Kolkata X-Mas As He Goes Down Memory Lane.

A Masaledaar Performance on South Song!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Smooth Transitions!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Does He Have Any Muscle In His Body?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

'This and That Challenge' Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Shantanu Goes The Jitendra Way!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Mummy Kasam, These Are Definitely Some Bindass Moves!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Drop Dead Performance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the handpicked videos of Shantanu that according to us are high on moves and prove his versatility. So, which one from the above is your favourite one? Tell us in the comment section below. HBD, SM. Stay tuned!

