A day before the eve of Christmas 2020, dancer and actor Shantanu Maheshwari, going down memory lane, recalled how he would celebrate Christmas in his hometown of Kolkata and roam the streets with his friends, well when there was no coronavirus roaming the streets. Shantanu reminisced how the city would be full of beautiful decorations and creativity flowed freely at the famous Park Street in Kolkata, which he says, is the place at be at, during the festival.

Reminiscing some amazing memories there, Shantanu even recalled a time when he got to show off the highlights of this hometown during Christmas to his friends, who were visiting the city around that time. Says Shantanu, about Christmas back home in Kolkata, Shantanu shares, "Earlier I would take the creativity and celebration time during festive season quite for granted when I was in Kolkata, but now I really miss it."

"Specially Park Street which is so beautifully lit up and decorated during all the festivals and mainly Christmas and New Years. The whole vibe and energy on those days is full of life and buzzing with so many people around, and it's a great place to be at! I remember that one of the years I got a chance to kind of show off the beauty of Park Street during Christmas to my friends who were visiting the city around that time. We had a lovely experience walking around Park Street, eating food at the local stalls and we had even danced a bit on the road to just make our experience there an even more memorable one!," concluded the chocolate boy!

