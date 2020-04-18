Shashank Vyas on Balika Vadhu's Re-Run 'This Show Has Some Great Performances, Is Brilliantly Written and Nicely Directed'

Shashank Vyas (Right) In Balika Vadhu (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

A few days back, we had reported about how Colors' flagship show Balika Vadhu was all set to re-air on the channel. The show trailed the life of Anandi (Avika Gor) and Jagdish (Avinash Mukherjee) who are married off in childhood. Soon Jagya leaves to the city to pursue his dream, only to return with his lover, and divorce Anandi. While Shashank Vyas played the grown-up Jagdish, Pratyusha Banerjee played the grown-up Anandi. Apart from Shashank and Pratyusha, Sidharth Shukla, Farnaz Shetty and Sriti Jha were also a part of Balika Vadhu. Balika Vadhu Returns to Colors: Here's the Telecast Time and Schedule for Avika Gor - Avinash Mukherjee's Social Drama (Watch Video).

Balika Vadhu served as Shashank Vyas and Pratyusha Banerjee's television debuted and brought them instant name and fame. Opening up on his debut show's return to television, Shashank revealed, "This show has some great performances, is brilliantly written and nicely directed. It is a show which is very nostalgic to me and close to my heart. I grew up with this show as an actor working for 5 years. In such a situation, your co-actors become your family. We also have a WhatsApp group where we have shared this news. It’s a proud moment for all of us." Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht to Romance Each Other on Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop After the Show Takes a 12 Year Leap.

Watch The Show's Announcement Below:

Shashank also added, "Jagya is not the hero of the show. It has it's own limitations and some grey areas. But that is there with every show. This was the first show where I got a taste of success and that experience will be always dear to me. People loved Jagya because he was a common boy who becomes a common man and has flaws. This show was my school - it helped me sharpen my craft and skills as an artist. I feel blessed to be part of this iconic show." Balika Vadhu Star Shashank Vyas Says He Never Takes Social Media Seriously, Here’s Why.

"I am now looking forward to watching the show as an audience now. My father actually said a very nice thing to me. He told me 'the original Ramayan has its own charm. It's the same with Balika Vadhu'. It has the flavour of family values and rawness of village," Shashank concluded but not before urging his fans to watch the show that began Airing from April 13 at 6 pm on Colors.