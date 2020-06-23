Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has shocked the entire nation. The talented Bollywood star left for the heavenly abode just at the age of 34, leaving everyone feel a huge void. He was reportedly suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same. Many of them reacted to his demise in various ways. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill shared her thoughts on this unfortunate incident. Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge is ALIVE! Here's the Fact Check on Its 'Death' Rumours.

In a chat with fans through social media, the bubbly BB sensation said, "When I heard, I was shocked that such a good looking, talented man is gone. We don't know what was happening with him or why he did it. They say that he was in depression for 6months, so we don't know what was troubling him everyday."

Many of the industry people are shaken by the news of Sushant's demise. His death also once again brought into the light, the topics of nepotism and bullying in Bollywood. Some of the celebs quit social media after experiencing incessant trolling and to avoid the negativity. The discussion further entered the Indian music industry as well, as Sonu Nigam called out 'Music Mafias.' He openly threatened T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar that he would expose him as he was killing raw talent. The Kedarnath actor's demise has definitely left many questions behind but what's certain is the amazing bunch of movies he has under his name!

