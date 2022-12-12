Sidharth Shukla, who would have turned 42 years old today, was known to have a great bond with his mother Rita Shukla. The late actor was closest and very fond of his mother. He used to call her his ‘best friend’ from whom he never kept any secrets. A mother-son relationship is always beyond what words can ever explain. So, on his birth anniversary, let’s look at some adorable moments of the mother-son duo. Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 5 Best Moments of the Late TV Star From Bigg Boss 13 That'll Be Cherished Forever (Watch Videos).

Sidharth Shukla With His Mother (Photo Credits: Twitter)

When Sidharth Shukla was in Bigg Boss his mother Rita came to visit him and through their emotions, the bond was evident. As they couldn't stay apart from each other for long, reunion was a relief for both.

Sidharth Shukla With His Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From having fun banter to going on vacation with his mother.

Sidharth Shukla With His Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth once said his faith resides in his mother because he knew that no one else will be able to stay with him than his mother. She was his world.

Sidharth Shukla With His Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth had a great bond with her mother, which was always depicted in his pictures and caption. On mother’s day, he wrote, “Acknowledging all your love and sacrifice on this special day because you make my every day.”

Sidharth Shukla With His Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some coffee date moments with his ‘best friend’.

Sidharth Shukla With His Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This picture summarises the multiple emotions Sidharth and her mother felt while missing each other in those 5 long months when he was in BB’s house. And it all was worth it.