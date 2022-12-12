It's the birth anniversary of late actor Sidharth Shukla today, who won millions of hearts with his charming looks and striking personality. The pain of losing him is immense and his fans miss him every single moment. Having said that, it was his stint on reality show, Bigg Boss 13 which gave him an opportunity to show his real self to the world. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, we are going to talk about his best moments from BB 13 that will be cherished forever. Bigg Boss Winners: Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash – Here’s The List Of Colors TV Actors Who Have Won The Reality Show.

Here is the compilation of Sidharth Shukla's top five moments from Bigg Boss that made him lift the winner trophy. So, let's get started.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Performance

Sidharth and Rashami Desai were colleagues for a long time, but they did not get along well off-camera. Their rivalry became very public in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But, they had to forget about it for a task, which required them to recreate a sensual dance number from their previous TV show.

When Sid Cried For Asim Riaz

Sidharth became good friends with Asim Riaz, but locking two alpha males in one house was like two swords in one sheath. The two started clashing and their friendship broke apart. However, there was a time when director Rohit Shetty entered the house and made amends between them, which worked for a while as Sid got emotional and even cried for Asim.

SidNaaz's Nok-Jhok

Shehnaaz Gill developed romantic feelings for Sidharth during the course of the show. Feelings from Sid's side weren't as strong, but the moments between them were wonderful. For instance, when Sidharth irritated Shehnaaz so much that she started crying and even playfully had slapped him multiple times.

When Sidharth Roasted The Housemates

Sid was a quirky guy whose one liners on Bigg Boss 13 made fans go wow. Having said that, during a task to roast the housemates on the show, SS had impressed all with his wit and sarcasm. Here's a mini glimpse of the same below.

Sid's Winning Moment

From the moment, Sidharth Shukla entered BB 13, he knew he'll be victor of the show. Having said that, after playing mind games, getting emotional, being honest as well as serving max entertainment, it was Salman Khan who lifted Sid's hand and declared him the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on grand finale day.

That's it, guys! These are some of the best moments of Sidharth Shukla from Salman Khan hosted reality show. What do you think?

