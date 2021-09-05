As a fan of Sidharth Shukla reportedly slipped into a coma after she heard about the actor's demise, Kavita Kaushik requested everyone to take care of their health in trying times. "Saw images of a fan in a coma in an icu, Please take care of yourselves all Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans, I sincerely request you to think of your parents and families too! Sidharth would never be happy with this, to pay him respect pls be strong and try to lift each other up now," she tweeted. Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Bijlani, Asim Riaz and Other Celebs Bid Final Goodbye to the Actor (View Pics).

Sidharth died of a heart attack on September 2. He was 40. Mourning his death, Kavita had tweeted, "Such a Happy young man and a complete Hero gone, you made the Era end Sidharth , you are going to make Millions of us cry for a long time ! Not fair." Sidharth Shukla Dies Due to Heart Attack in Mumbai.

Check Out Kavita Kaushik's Tweet Below:

His untimely demise has shocked everyone. Many people, especially Sidharth's fans are in denial that the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner is no more.

