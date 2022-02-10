Stephanie Beatriz celebrates her 41st birthday on February 10. She is best known for essaying the role of Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Beatriz just won our hearts when she appeared as the smart, tough and mysterious detective in comedy-crime series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Beatriz's character in the series was considered as 'the tough guy' and 'badass' because of her bold and sassy nature. Also, earlier in 2016 Beatriz took to Twitter and revealed that she's bisexual. After that, she became the second LGBTQ+ character in the series. In two words if we describe Rosa, then she's the 'badass detective'. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Eight Trailer: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and Team Return To Make the Audience Laugh for One Last Time (Watch Video).

Apart from series, she starred in flicks like Short Term 12, You're Not You, The Light of the Moon, Half Magic and In the Heights, etc. Besides appearing in movies, she even treated audience with her voice when she used it in animated films like Ice Age: Collision Course, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Encanto. Encanto Movie Review: Stephanie Beatriz's Animated Disney Film is Enchantingly Beautiful and Touching! (LatestLY Exclusive).

On the occasion of Stephanie Beatriz's 41st birthday, let's hear some of her amazing quotes and sayings as Rosa Diaz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

You're Describing Hell!!

Reminder!!

Let's Drink!!

Very Cool!!

That's Sad!!

Smack Him!!

Badass!!

Smart!!

Be Careful!!

Alert!!

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We wish this lovely actress Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

