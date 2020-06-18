Sushant Singh Rajput's Best Friend Mahesh Shetty's Emotional Tribute To His 'Brother' Will Move You To Tears (View Post)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on June 14 has shocked one and all. The actor, who was 34 at the time of his demise, died by suicide at his Bandra home. It is being reported that the actor was battling depression from the past 6 months and had even stopped taking the medication he was using a few days ago. He had reportedly even paid his house helps' their salaries three days before he took this drastic step. Another fact that is being reported is that Sushant had called his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his sister and Pavitra Rishta co-star and Best Friend Mahesh Shetty. Unfortunately, the call to Mahesh Shetty did not go through and no one will never know if things would have been different if Mahesh had received Sushant's call. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late Actor's Family Immerses His Ashes In River Ganga (View Pics).

Mahesh was in grieving and was reportedly unable to talk to the media, and hence, his team had put up a note on Instagram asking everyone to respect his privacy and let him grieve. However, Mahesh finally took to Instagram and posted a much-deserved tribute to Sushant which literally brought us to tears. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor Had Stopped Taking his Anti-Depressant Pills, Reveals his Pavitra Rishta Co-star, Mahesh Shetty.

Check Out Mahesh's Post Below:

In his post, Mahesh listed down fond memories of how the actors hit it off during shooting for their show, how they connected on a personal level altogether and how they were literally 'brothers from other mothers'. Mahesh also went on to reveal how he was always proud of all the work that Rajput did and mentioned how they had even made plans of their retirements. Sushant Singh Rajput's Beautiful Musings to be Honoured By His Family On a Website Dedicated to Him.

He went on to acknowledge how the last call that Sushant made was indeed, to him and how the call did not come through and how he wished Sushant had opened up to him. He concluded his post by saying that Sushant loved stars (he wanted to become an astronaut) and that he will look out for his brother every night. Mahesh also captioned his post with lyrics from the song See You Again and wrote, "So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again !!!💔" That was a totally heart-wrenching post. We pray for Sushant to rest in peace!

