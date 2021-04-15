The animated version of the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, titled Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah, has launched its title track. The song narrates the antics of all the characters. The show will explore the universe of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" (TMKOC) through new stories. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma Animated Series: Dayaben, Jethalal, Bapuji To Tickle Your Funny Bone as Cartoons (Watch Videos).

The foot tapping track starts with the journey of the Chashmah from "Ooltah" to "Chhota" and discloses the entertaining plans of the reinvented Gokuldham society. The animated characters such as Jethalal, Daya, Tappu and babuji among many others are based on the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Have an Animated Version From April on Sony YAY!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Animated TV Show’s Title Track:

The show will be available on Sony YAY!

