Choreographer Terence Lewis is set to make his digital debut as host of an interactive dance show, The Great India Dance Off. " 'The Great India Dance Off' provides many firsts for me, from hosting an interactive show to making my debut on a video platform. It presented a new challenge compared to what I have done, and I love challenges," Terence said.

"What sets this show apart is the focus on unadulterated talent and dance, there is no drama like the other dance shows. It caters to what the audience wants today, great and engaging content that is made for the mobile phone, without the frills. I'm so glad that this opportunity came by and I couldn't be happier to associate with this unique dance show," he added.

In "The Great India Dance Off", Terence will also mentor participants. The show will host 10 contestants, including reality TV dance sensations Rishabh Sharma, Sadhwi and Monark Trivedi. They will be divided into two teams and, through 25 face offs, participants will be seen challenging each other. After Terence's feedback, the users will vote for their favourite contestant from each performance. The show will be launched on the Flipkart app on Saturday.

