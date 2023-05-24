It looks like Sam Levinson is set to not only introduce a new show this summer, but kickstart a tied-in universe too as he confirmed at Cannes that Euphoria and The Idol apparently take place in the same universe. To establish that connection, they will have Alexa Demie's Maddy Perez cameo in The Idol. The Idol: Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd’s Max Show Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes With 20% Score.

Check Out the News:

Alexa Demie will make a cameo as Maddy Perez from ‘Euphoria’ in HBO’s new show ‘The Idol.’ pic.twitter.com/zunCaRPFYB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2023

Sam Levinson confirmed at Cannes that ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Idol’ take place in the same universe. pic.twitter.com/T9GpqgtgV7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)