This week's The Kapil Sharma Show episode was extra special for Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari were invited as celebrity guests. The duo had a super fun time interacting with our very dear host and narrating funny episodes from their filmy life. Considering they both are big names in the Bhojpuri film industry, their fandoms are separate and they are equally crazy about these two popular names. In tonight's episode, the audience was able to witness their camaraderie together while also understanding why they never come together in any of their movies. Kapil Sharma Thanks Mumbai Police For Gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, Dedicates Episode to Them (View Post).

Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari grabbed the opportunity to pull each other's legs. In one of the instances, Manoj joked saying how Ravi charged Rs 25,000 for his movies but he ended up getting lakhs for doing an item song in his movie. When asked why they never came in for a movie together, Ravi being realist said that they both wanted to mould the scripts to suit themselves. Whereas Manoj took a dig at his contemporary by saying Kishan would change the scripts on the sets and that compelled him to never work with him again. The Kapil Sharma Show: Netizens Laud Kapil Sharma For Inviting COVID-19 Warriors to Share Their Pandemic Experience In a Doctor's Special Episode.

Later the duo played cricket on stage with Kapil Sharma and had a gala time interacting with him. Overall, it was a crazy episode and an opportunity to see them come together after such a long time. We bet viewers and their fans had a great time watching this episode.

