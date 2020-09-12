Thanks to Kapil Sharma, our weekend nights amid the pandemic are so sorted, The comedian who resumed shooting of his comedy talk show has managed to rope in celebrities like Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as guests on his show so far and all the recent episodes were entertaining and comical so far. Tonight's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show (Sep 12) saw music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar and singer Divya Kumar come together to grace the night and it was a musical night all along. The Kapil Sharma Show: Netizens Laud Kapil Sharma For Inviting COVID-19 Warriors to Share Their Pandemic Experience In a Doctor's Special Episode.

While Sachin-Jigar gave a performance on some of their composition, singer Divya Kumar too sang a few of his melodies. Comedian Kapil Sharma was in his element as usual and so was his entire team. The episode was tagged as “MusicAurMasti” and we don't need to explain the reasoning behind it. While Twitterati are busy pouring their love for Sachin-Jigar and thanking Kapil Sharma for making them laugh hard enough, we suggest you download the SonyLIV app and watch this episode to understand why it was so entertaining. The Kapil Sharma Show: Devi Cast Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Other Cast Members Join Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh For Some Fun Times.

The next episode of Kapil Sharma's comedy show will see Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari come together for a memorable night filled with laughter and enjoyment. From playing cricket with the host to pulling each other's legs, viewers watching Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kisan's comic antics will be in for a treat tomorrow. So don't forget to watch this episode on Sunday, September 13 at 9:30 pm on Sony channel.

