Actor siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salim recently were on 'The Khatra Khatra Show' led by Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan where they were tasked with a fun challenge of identifying a song by jumbling its lyrics. The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to Come Up With a Fun Game Show.

The sibling duo went against Karan Patel - Rashami Desai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa - Aditya Narayan for the challenge where the participants had to answer some puzzling questions to protect themselves from being hit by a ball.

While Huma failed to guess the song, the show host Farah Khan came to her rescue as she slid down after being hit by the ball. As Farah dropped some hints, Huma figured that the song titled 'Yaaram' was in fact from one of her own films 'Ek Thi Daayan'. Huma Qureshi Picks a Stunning Sequined Saree and No, It's Not By Manish Malhotra!

'The Khatra Khatra Show' presents a unique amalgamation of comedy and games as it takes viewers on a fun-filled ride. The show is available to stream from Monday to Friday, at 7 pm on Voot and is broadcast at 11 pm on Colors from Monday to Friday.

