Those who think sequined sarees are dated and aren't in vogue anymore, well you are definitely wrong! Trust Huma Qureshi to bring back this fad and how! The Gangs of Wasseypur actress who makes eccentric fashion choices at times stunned us with her fashion pick recently. It was a simple golden coloured sequinned saree and while we thought, it belonged to Manish Malhotra, well it wasn't. While the design was simple, it wasn't the iconic Malhotra design but conceptualised by another ace designer, Neeta Lulla! Huma Qureshi Birthday Special: A Fashion Stunner Who Packs an Edgy Spunk in All Her Appearances (View Pics).

Huma Qureshi's sequinned saree by Neeta Lulla had the perfect party vibe attached to it. She accessorised her look by opting for diamond and ruby earrings and ditching the rest of the jewellery. With shimmery eyelids, curled eyelashes, red glossy lips, contoured cheeks and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further. The all glittery saree was the perfect choice for a reception party and Qureshi certainly gave us some outfit goals with this one. Shimmer and Shine, That's Huma Qureshi's Style Mantra Currently (View Pics).

Huma Qureshi in Neeta Lulla

Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Huma is currently obsessing over ivory coloured outfits and we aren't complaining. The colour looks elegant and the outfits in it look richer. We are definitely giving her a big thumbs up and can't wait to see what she offers us next. Here's looking forward to that.

