Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande lead Netflix show Trial By Fire which is based on the 1997 Uphar cinema tragedy. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and on Thursday, The Delhi High Court refused to stay its release after a petition filed by real estate magnate Sushil Ansal seeking a temporary halt to the streaming of the series. Unfortunately, within hours of its release on Netflix, Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol’s Trial By Fire got leaked onto torrent sites and is available for streaming on them as well. Trial by Fire: Delhi HC Refuses to Stay Release of Abhay Deol’s Netflix Series Based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Trial By Fire series download, Trial By Fire series download in 720p HD, Trial By Fire series in 1080 HD download, and so on. The series is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Trial By Fire Full Series Download, Trial By Fire Tamilrockers, Trial By Fire Tamilrockers HD Download, Trial By Fire Series Download Pagalworld, KTrial By Fire Series Download Seriesyzilla, Trial By Fire Series Download Openload, Trial By Fire Series Download Tamilrockers, Trial By Fire Series Download Seriesrulz, Trial By Fire Series Download 720p, Trial By Fire Full Series Download 480p, Trial By Fire Full Series Download bolly4u, Trial By Fire Full Series Download Seriesyzilla, Trial By Fire Full Series Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the series. Trial by Fire Trailer: Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande’s Show Based on True Events Streams on Netflix From January 13 (Watch Video).

Check Out Trial by Fire Trailer Below:

This is not the first time a Netflix show is leaked online on Torrent sites and Telegram channels, Kaleidoscope and Wednesday Addams are some of the hit Netflix shows that got leaked online in the past. Trial By Fire features Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande as struggling parents fighting the worst war of any parent's life - the fight for justice after their kids' death. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).