Mumbai, July 21: Prime Video on Monday released the trailer of its upcoming relationship drama series "Rangeen", starring Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande. The series is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor. Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi are the writers and creators on the series that revolves around Adarsh, a mild-mannered, middle-aged man, who embarks on a hilarious yet heart-wrenching quest for revenge after he discovers wife Naina's betrayal. The show is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua and navigates themes of relationships, trust, and personal awakening.

Raaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha also star in the show, which is slated to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 25. Galsin said "Rangeen" is a sensitive yet humorous story that explores what intimacy, power, and emotional need look like "when you're not in a rom-com". "We wanted to build a world that worked as a satire - one that walks the tightrope between wit, irony and emotional honesty. This wasn't an easy story to tell, but working with producers Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, who showed unwavering faith in our vision, directors Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, and phenomenal artists including Vineet, Rajshri, Taaruk and Sheeba ji, helped bring Rangeen alive with all its awkwardness, depth and rawness intact.” ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Shoot Wrapped, Announce Makers of Rishab Shetty’s Eagerly Awaited Film; Shares Gripping BTS Video.

Rizvi said the show came from the news article that that they read and were affected by. "What began as something quirky quickly unfolded into a story that's layered, emotional, and surprisingly relatable. 'Rangeen' is about the lives we lead beneath the surface - identities we guard and the choices we justify." Siingh, who plays Adarsh, said the lead character felt instantly human to him—flawed, conflicted, yet deeply sincere. "What excited me most about 'Rangeen' was the chance to portray someone navigating a storm of betrayal and self-doubt, not with melodrama, but with restraint, humour, and quiet intensity. There's a raw honesty in the way the story unfolds, and that's what makes it both entertaining and emotionally resonant," he said. ‘Laughter Chefs 2’: Did Elvish Yadav CONFIRM His Wedding Date and Venue on Bharti Singh Culinary Show? (Watch Video).

Prime Video Unveils Trailer of Original Series 'Rangeen'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Deshpande, who plays the character of Naina, said the show was not just a twisted relationship drama but mirrors the complexities of today. "What drew me to Naina was her unapologetic hunger - for desire, for meaning, for something beyond the boxes she's been put into. What I love is that 'Rangeen' doesn't hand out easy answers. It doesn't reduce women to labels - it lets them be messy, searching, and painfully human," she said.