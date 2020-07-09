Actress Urvashi Dholakia turns 41 on July 9, 2020. And the lady, in her 27-year-long career in showbiz, has shown the world that she is one fierce lady who you do not want to mess with. Urvashi is known for her outspoken persona and also for her no-nonsense attitude, a good look of which we got from seeing her in Bigg Boss 6 and even Nach Baliye. While Urvashi is a lot of things - a woman who speaks her heart out and does not mince words, a graceful dancer, a good looking woman, a single mother, she is also a terrific actress, who played an iconic role, that of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, for which she has won 5 awards. Kahaani Coronikaaaa Ki: Urvashi Dholakia Shares Komolika Lockdown Meme (Watch Video).
Despite being handed a bad hand by life, Urvashi took control of it and changed it to her benefit. And that's the kinda woman, those other women should seek inspiration from. And on the eve of the lady turning a year older today, here are some interesting facts about Urvashi Dholakia. Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia Breaks Down On The Show Post Performance, Here’s WHY.
Not many know that Urvashi Dholakia's first acting project (however minute) was at the age of 6 when she did a commercial for Lux soaps with South actress Revathi.
View this post on Instagram
Wet hair don’t care 🥰💋 . . #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh #dreamer #believer #believealwaysandforever #fierce #strong #thisisme #iamwhoiam #mylife #loveit #happiness #💋 #style #stylefile #fashion #popofcolor #black #throwback #selfquarantine #socialdistancing #love #selftime #tbt #wethair #dontcare
Another of Urvashi's lesser-known acting projects was that of her fiction debut with Kab Tak Chup Rahungi in 1988, when she was a child artist.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t quite know what else I would be if I wasn’t Me !!!!! #foreverbeingmyself #iamwhoiam #pose #capture #urvashidholakia #believer #dreamer : : : #exactlyadecadeago #throwback #2009 #urvashidholakia9 @pravintalan Remember this photo shoot 😁 when are we going to shoot again ?? 😜
At 11, she started acting and was an integral part of Nadira Babbar's theatre group Ekjute.
At the age of 14, Urvashi made her big television debut with Dekh Bhai Dekh.
View this post on Instagram
BHLASTTTT FROM THE PASSSTTT 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #zamanaBadalGaya #Sitcom #tvseries #1994 #uff #teenageyears #cherisheverymoment #lovemylife #thankful #gratitude #🙏🏻 #nothingcanstopme #iwillkeepmovingforward #tillmylastbreath #thisisme #urvashidholakia9 #believer #dreamer #live #love #laugh #❤️
At 15 years, she bagged her second show Zamana Badal Gaya.
View this post on Instagram
I’m my own critic and I’m my own lover 💋💖 . . . #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh #dreamer #believer #believealwaysandforever #fierce #strong #thisisme #iamwhoiam #mylife #loveit #happiness #💋 #style #stylefile #fashion #pink #suit #suited #suitup #pink #photoshoot #folio #folioshoot #portfolio #ladyinsuit #smile #laugh #happiness #ponk #ladyinsuit
Urvashi was quite the daredevil in her youth. She fell in love and even tied the knot 16, something many of us wouldn't imagine doing.
View this post on Instagram
There’s always a shade of ‘pink’ for every woman 💝🤪 . . . . #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh #dreamer #believer #believealwaysandforever #fierce #strong #thisisme #iamwhoiam #mylife #loveit #happiness #💋 #style #stylefile #fashion #pink #suit #suited #suitup #pink #photoshoot #folio #folioshoot #portfolio #ladyinsuit #smile #laugh #happiness
Unfortunately, her marriage did not last long and she separated from her husband at 18, gave birth to her twin sons Kshitij and Sagar when she was 19. She has brought up her sons single-handedly. Yes, that's one lady you do not wanna mess with.
View this post on Instagram
Turn your face to the sunshine and the shadows fall behind.. righty said.. soak up in Vitamin D as much as you can and build a strong immune system.. Much needed to fight this virus!! . . #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh #dreamer #believer #believealwaysandforever #fierce #strong #thisisme #iamwhoiam #mylife #loveit #happiness #💋 #style #stylefile #fashion #popofcolor #colorful #neon #vitamind #throwback #selfquarantine #socialdistancing #love #selftime #tbt #throwbackthursday
Urvashi has completed her schooling but did not attend college as she had married and life put the actress on another path soon after.
View this post on Instagram
18 years of Kausatii Zindagii Kay! The show which changed the way viewers saw Indian Television, gave them their most loved show and probably their most memorable vamp, Komolika. What it gave me was a decade full of love, recognization, and character that became synonymous with my name and me. It shaped me, changed me, taught me and most importantly thank you to each one of you, to @balajitelefilmslimited , @ektaravikapoor and @shobha9168 especially... Komolika became what she did because of you. Forever humble and grateful to god ❤️ . . #kasautiizindagiikay #kzk #komolika #urvashidholakia #urvashidholakia9 #lifechanging #18years #18yearsofkasautiizindagiikay
Her role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's original Kasautii Zindagii Kay was like Urvashi's rebirth on television. Till date, she remains the audience's favourite television vamp.
At the peak of fame and career- winning Bigg Boss 6, Urvashi risked taking a 2-year break to spend time with her sons.
View this post on Instagram
Going back to our roots this time as we bring to stage Indian Mythology, the most beautiful form of storytelling which we grew up with and continues to live in our Indian households till date. . . #NachBaliye9 #AaDekheZara #PowerOfAWoman #SelflessLove @starplus @banijayasia @apnanuj @sadnaminhas @khyatip__ @himanshu_heman #UrUj #JodiNo3 #UrvashiDholakia9
She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Now we know where all that grace and flair for dancing came from in Urvashi's Nach Baliye 9 stint, apart from all the back-breaking mehnat, of course! Happy Birthday, Urvashi... Keep Rocking!!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).