Actress Urvashi Dholakia turns 41 on July 9, 2020. And the lady, in her 27-year-long career in showbiz, has shown the world that she is one fierce lady who you do not want to mess with. Urvashi is known for her outspoken persona and also for her no-nonsense attitude, a good look of which we got from seeing her in Bigg Boss 6 and even Nach Baliye. While Urvashi is a lot of things - a woman who speaks her heart out and does not mince words, a graceful dancer, a good looking woman, a single mother, she is also a terrific actress, who played an iconic role, that of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, for which she has won 5 awards. Kahaani Coronikaaaa Ki: Urvashi Dholakia Shares Komolika Lockdown Meme (Watch Video).

Despite being handed a bad hand by life, Urvashi took control of it and changed it to her benefit. And that's the kinda woman, those other women should seek inspiration from. And on the eve of the lady turning a year older today, here are some interesting facts about Urvashi Dholakia. Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia Breaks Down On The Show Post Performance, Here’s WHY.

Not many know that Urvashi Dholakia's first acting project (however minute) was at the age of 6 when she did a commercial for Lux soaps with South actress Revathi.

Another of Urvashi's lesser-known acting projects was that of her fiction debut with Kab Tak Chup Rahungi in 1988, when she was a child artist.

At 11, she started acting and was an integral part of Nadira Babbar's theatre group Ekjute.

Urvashi Dholakia in Dekh Bhai Dekh (Photo Credits: YouTube)

At the age of 14, Urvashi made her big television debut with Dekh Bhai Dekh.

At 15 years, she bagged her second show Zamana Badal Gaya.

Urvashi was quite the daredevil in her youth. She fell in love and even tied the knot 16, something many of us wouldn't imagine doing.

Unfortunately, her marriage did not last long and she separated from her husband at 18, gave birth to her twin sons Kshitij and Sagar when she was 19. She has brought up her sons single-handedly. Yes, that's one lady you do not wanna mess with.

Urvashi has completed her schooling but did not attend college as she had married and life put the actress on another path soon after.

Her role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's original Kasautii Zindagii Kay was like Urvashi's rebirth on television. Till date, she remains the audience's favourite television vamp.

At the peak of fame and career- winning Bigg Boss 6, Urvashi risked taking a 2-year break to spend time with her sons.

She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Now we know where all that grace and flair for dancing came from in Urvashi's Nach Baliye 9 stint, apart from all the back-breaking mehnat, of course! Happy Birthday, Urvashi... Keep Rocking!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).