The trailer of the upcoming streaming series Very Parivarik was unveiled on Wednesday. It presents the story of a newly married couple trying to adjust to their parents, who have relocated to their place. The show tells the story of a couple and how their life changes after the in-laws enter. The show will arrive with a new episode every week. Rafta Rafta Teaser Out! Bhuvan Bam, Srishti Ganguli Rindani’s Show Is More Than Just Average Romance (Watch Video).

Very Parivarik trailer starts slow but picks up the pace as the in-laws enter the couple’s lives and how it changes their social and personal lives. The clash of ideologies and lifestyles makes up for solid comedy drama.

Watch Very Parivarik Trailer

The show stars Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, Kanupriya Shankar Pandit, Luv Vispute, Arun Kumar, Badri Chavan, Vidhushi Koul, Prerna Thakur and Khusbhu Baid. Helmed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the show will be released on March 22, 2024.

