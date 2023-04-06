Actress Pritha Bakshi spoke about her fitness regime and physical training that she went through for her role in the web series Virodh. She regularly played various sports like tennis, badminton, and did running, and yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle. With her fitness routine and lifestyle, she prepared herself physically and mentally for adding authenticity to her portrayal of Kajri who is a young sportswoman facing numerous challenges in the series. Fatima: Jaya Prada Makes an Acting Comeback With MX Player Series About a Mother Who Goes After Her Daughter’s Rapists.

Sharing how her fitness journey helped her in performing action sequences in Virodh, Pritha said: "Fitness is a significant part of my life, and it brings me a lot of happiness. Even though shooting as a sport might not be as physically demanding as some other sports, it requires patience and mental balance, much like high-intensity workouts." She added that maintaining physical fitness helped her a lot in shooting: "This connection between shooting and fitness is what helped me prepare for my role. If you are not calm and focused, you cannot aim correctly in shooting, which is similar to how you must maintain composure and mental balance during a challenging workout." A Spin Around Dubai Trailer: MX Player’s New Project Featuring Jamie and Jesse Lever Promises to Be a Fun-Filled Adventure Ride! (Watch Video).

Virodh is the story of Kajri (played by Pritha Bakshi), a young sportswoman whose life is turned upside down after the brutal murder of her father and brother. Directed and created by Rahul Dahiya, the 7 episodic series also stars Ashish Nehra, Manoj Rathi, Jaspal Kaur, Deepak Kapoor, Geetanjali Mishra, Rajbeer Singh, Vickey, Bhavana, and Simran. Virodh is streaming on MX Player.

