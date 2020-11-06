Senior actor, producer Paresh Rawal is all set to debut on the digital entertainment platform SonyLiv with his recent psychological-thriller 'Welcome Home.' Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the series begins streaming on the platform from Friday. Paresh Rawal Heads NSD: From Winning Padma Shri to Becoming BJP MP, Here Are Other Achievements of the Actor

PARESH RAWAL'S DIGITAL DEBUT AS PRODUCER... #PareshRawal and Hemal A Thakkar join hands for a psycho-thriller... Film titled #WelcomeHome... Directed by Pushkar Mahabal... Produced by #PareshRawal, #HemalAThakkar and #SwaroopRawal... Streams on on #SonyLiv from today. pic.twitter.com/I3Sjnj5Thk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2020

"Directed by Pushkar Mahabal... Produced by #PareshRawal, #HemalAThakkar, and #SwaroopRawal... Streams on on #SonyLiv from today," his tweet further read.