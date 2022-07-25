Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das and Neet Mahal were the top three finalists on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. It is TV actress Akanksha who has won singer Mika Singh’s heart and emerged as the winner of the reality show. A source revealed to The Indian Express, “While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice.” Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh’s Old Friend Akanksha Puri Makes Wild Card Entry on the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Akanksha Puri Wins Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti

