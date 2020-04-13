Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress and Chahatt Khanna's Sister Simran Khanna's Divorce Comes Through (Details Inside)

Simran Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Simran Khanna, who is currently seen essaying the role of Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, officially separated from her husband Bharat Dudani. The pair had filed for separation a while ago and the divorce came through recently. The pair also have a son Vineet, who Simran is extremely close to. However, her ex-husband Bharat has the custody of their son Vineet. Simran is actress Chahatt Khanna's sister. Chahatt Khanna-Farhan Mirza Divorce: While Actress Calls Herself ‘Single Mom’, Husband Says ‘Not Willing To Give Up On My Family’.

"Yes, Bharat and I have divorced," Simran told SpotboyE about her separation. She also went on to reveal that the separation was very civil and amicable and that she and her ex-husband are on good terms. "No animosity between us," said Simran. Simran Khanna Slips Into Deblina Chatterjee’s Shoes as Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – View Pic.

"Bharat has Vineet's custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges," Simran told the portal.

While Simran's separation has been pretty amicable, her sister Chahatt Khanna, unfortunately, had to go through a very public divorce with her husband. Chahatt's first marriage with Bharat Narsinghani ended with the actress alleging physical abuse. She then married Farhan Mirza in 2013. After having two daughters, Chahatt once again filed for divorce in 2018, stating that Farhan physically and sexually harassed her. The actress is currently making headlines for her rumoured relationship with singer Mika Singh, which both of them have vehemently shot down.