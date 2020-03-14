Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai's Ashi Singh Bags The Lead Role in Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do

Ashi Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Ashi Singh, who shot to fame with her role as Naina in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, will soon be back on television as the female lead on Star Plus' Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. Ashi Singh won over a lot of fans with her portrayal of Naina in her previous show. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was the real-life love story of producers of the show - Shashi and Sumeet Mittal and the show quickly amassed a huge fan base and Ashi's pairing with co-star Randeep Rai was a huge hit. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh’s Show to Return for Season 2, Confirms Channel (View Pic).

Confirming her inclusion in Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do, Ashi told Bombay Times, "The show revolves around banishing age-old superstitions, and I play an interesting character. When I played Naina, I had firmly resolved that I would not play a typical sari-clad bahu role in the future. So, there were offers, but I refused all of them. Though I will be seen wearing saris in my new show, I don’t play a typical bahu in it. I am glad that I am doing something different." Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Wedding Bloopers: When Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh's Reel Life Marriage 'ALMOST' Became Real!

Created by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and produced & directed by Guroudev Bhalla, Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do revolves around two children whose souls have been damned by destiny and in spite of their bond being unadulterated, their love does not find salvation. The show is also based on the concepts of blind faith and Godmen, a less explored concept on Indian television. While the show stars child actors Jared Albert Savaille and Hirva Trivedi, along with actors Rahil Asim and Shruti Seth. The show will soon be taking a leap post with Ashi and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka actor Rajveer Singh will enter the show as the lead pair.