Television actress Arti Singh shared a heartfelt and humbling experience with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Krushna Abhishek Calls It ‘Privilege’ To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan on ‘KBC’ (See Post)

Arti Singh Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Arti Singh Calls Amitabh Bachchan the Most Humble Superstar

In her latest post on Instagram, she praised the superstar’s kindness and humility. Arti revealed how he personally interacted with every guest, making the moment memorable for everyone present. Sharing a series of her photos from the set, Singh wrote, “Sir legend shri @amitabhbachchan sir .. Maine aaaj tak itna humble Insaan nahi dekha . Us din thoda late hua shoot pe Unhone SABSE kaha aaj late hua chamaa chahta hun.. he took picture with everyone . Literally every one guest crowd almost 300 people . This is why he is superstar legend. And I realised Insaan auhde se jyada apni achai se bada banta hai .. @krushna30 we are all so proud of you. Your kindness niceness and humbleness has brought u here. To see u on hot seat with sir was like dream come true. May god bless you. Your family is proud of you thank u god.” (sic)

Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover Share Fun Moment

In the images, Arti Singh is seen striking poses alongside the megastar. In one candid shot, her brother Krushna Abhishek could be seen mimicking Big B. In the next, the actress poses alongside her husband Deepak Chauhan, brother Krushna and Big B. Krushna Abhishek also shared how honoured he felt to learn from Amitabh Bachchan while sharing fun moments with co-star Sunil Grover. He took to Instagram to post a photo capturing the trio together. In the candid picture, Amitabh stands at the centre, flanked by Sunil and Krushna, both striking playful hand gestures. Has ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt Signed a Deal With Condom Brand? Insensitive Satire Post Goes Viral After Controversy Over Child Contestant’s Behaviour on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’.

Krushna Abhishek Feels Honoured

Sharing the image, Krushna wrote, “The man who has inspired us all woh kehete hain na ki admi dekh ke seekhta hai aur aap se hi sab kutch seekha Hain. Truly privileged to share the stage with u guys had a blast shooting this episode with @amitabhbachchan do watch it this week love u @whosunilgrover Paaji enjoyed so much with u #kbc #sunilgrover #krushna @sonytvofficial.”

