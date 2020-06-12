It is good news for all the fans of TVXQ's Changmin's fans. The K-Pop star recently gave a surprise to his fans by announcing his wedding with girlfriend, which is slated to be in September. There were rumours doing the rounds regarding his relationship with a mystery lady. Changmin now confessed about the same and publicly declared that he is indeed dating someone and getting married this year later. What K-Pop Stans Means And How BTS Army is Helping in Trending their #BlackLivesMatter Campaign Using Memes and Tweets!.

An excerpt from his long heart warming handwritten letter, he said, "As you are aware due to a news report from a while ago, there is a woman I am currently dating. We have had a good relationship with trust and faith in one another, and naturally I decided that I want to continue my life together with this person, so we made the decision to have our wedding in September around the time when the heat will cool down."

He also further thanked Yunho for his support through his. The 32-year-old continued, "Through this letter, I once again express gratitude to Yunho who supported my decision and was happy for me in addition to our agency staff who gave me sincere advice."

Changmin is dating someone who is not from the entertainment industry or having any celebrity background. He became an eminent part of TVXQ in 2003. Yunho, Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun and Xiah Junsu were also a part of this band which split later. However, Changmin and Yunho collaborated soon again.

