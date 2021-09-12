Micah Willis, an award-winning singer, actor, and songwriter, recently launched his new song, "Toxic Love". Before this, he composed many songs that gained popularity among his fans. His previous song "Forget" is one of his finest creations. It's addictive and full of musical charisma. Let's know his journey and experiences that made his a prominent singer.

Micah Wilis is well versed with the art of playing music since the times he knew of his existence. He is known for learning since a very tender age. His father, Kenny Neal, being a professional blues musician, made his little son learn the music since his childhood. Thus, Micah's remarkable music skills aren't the topic of surprise. He was born with this talent. The talent that can only spawn from years of dedicated practice.

Talking about his newly released song, "Toxic Love", he says, "I am excited the world gets to hear this song with a visual experience too."

He wrote Toxic Love at the age of 18, while he was still in college, studying commercial music. Though he never released it, but it has always been a favorite one for people at my shows.

Possibly, that's the reason why the song is now released. He decided to get the band in the studio to film and record a live version of Toxic Love.

Further, addeding about the essence of Toxic love, he says-

"I tried to keep this song as raw as possible. The purpose was to make the audience know the experience they can expect at a Micah Willis concert."

He is thankful to his band members, Evan Wharton, Zach Boorman, Christian Lucy, and Matt Wilson, and Refiner Productions. They have made a huge effort to keep up the song as per my expectations.

Managing his schedules and commitments Micah divides his time between Salt Lake City and L.A.

He has now developed into a profoundly regarded vocalist, lyricist, performer, and entertainer. He has worked and played with any semblance of Neon Trees, James Valentine (Maroon 5), Steve Smith (Excursion), and Jeff Casket (Dave Matthews Band). It likewise bears referencing that Micah won four Downbeat Magazine grants all before graduating secondary school.

Micah was brought up in Salt Lake City, Utah. He started by playing symphonious with his father, Kenny Neal, an expert blues performer. At eight years of age, he turned out to be an important member of a kids' ensemble. This is when he got a chance to show his talent before a crowd of people. He did not stop here, after this performance, Micah joined an after-school music program. Through this, he had the opportunity to travel across the country and performed at various national stages, including Carnegie Hall. He's likewise showed up on the hit Disney Television program, Andi Mack. Inspired by everybody from Miguel and The Weeknd to Fleetwood Macintosh, Micah flawlessly mixes components of pop, funk, and hip-hop into his high-energy, swarm-satisfying exhibitions.