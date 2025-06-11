Popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan, known professionally as Triggered Insaan, recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ruchika Rathore. The content creator and influencer, who is also the elder brother of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, got engaged in December 2024 before getting married on Monday (June 9). The wedding was an intimate yet vibrant affair, held at ITC Hotels, Tavleen in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. The couple took to social media to share adorable photos from their special day. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Fame Abhishek Malhan’s Brother Nischay Malhan Gets Engaged to Ruchika Rathore (See Photos).

Nischay Malhan Ties the Knot With Ruchika Rathore

Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, and Ruchika Rathore tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The newlyweds took to their Instagram on Wednesday (June 10) to share the first pictures from their special day. One picture shows the adorable couple exchanging garlands, while another shows them holding hands and posing for the camera. For the wedding, Ruchika wore a red lehenga with gold designs and jewellery, while Nischay wore an ivory sherwani with pearl details and a turban.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, the couple officially announced their togetherness. They captioned their post" Forever (with infinity symbol)".

Nischay Malhan and Ruchika Rathore Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nischay Malhan (@triggeredinsaan)

Triggered Insaan-Ruchika Rathore’s Love Story

Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, is one of the most loved YouTubers in the country. With his humour-filled and relatable content, he has built a huge and loyal fan following. An engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, Nischay initially worked at an MNC before making it big on social media.

Talking about his love life, Nischay first met Ruchika Rathore (who is also a content creator) in college back in 2018. The two eventually fell in love and even collaborated on content before officially embarking on a new phase of their lives in December 2024. YouTuber Triggered Insaan's Missing Fan, Who Left Home on Bicycle To Meet Him, Reunited With Family.

Ruchika is also a popular content creator known for her fashion-based content. She has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and regularly shares engaging posts tailored to her audience on the platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).