A 13-year-old fan who allegedly left home to meet YouTuber Nischay Malhan aka 'Triggered Insaan' had gone missing since October 4. The little fan, identified as Viresh Bhushan, had left his home in Patiala and cycled all the way to Pitam Pura in New Delhi. Much to his dismay, the YouTuber wasn't home. Meanwhile, the boy has been reunited with his family. The YouTuber confirmed it on Twitter. "Good news people. The Boy has been found. Thank God," he tweeted. Video: Home Guard Jogendra Kumar, Deployed As Traffic Cop in Dehradun, Controls Vehicular Movement With His Unique Moves.

YouTuber Triggered Insaan Tweeted:

My neighbours just called and informed us. Finally, a sigh of relief. https://t.co/EwNSaBxzT3 — Nischay Malhan (@TriggeredInsaan) October 7, 2022

