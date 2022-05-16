#JammuandKashmir Lt Governor #ManojSinha (@manojsinha_ ) on Monday met Union Defence Minister #RajnathSingh (@rajnathsingh ), and discussed the road infrastructure for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. (Pic Credit: IANS)

New Delhi, May 16: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here, and discussed the road infrastructure for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Sinha requested the Defence Minister for assistance of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to make the difficult stretches in the challenging terrain at high altitudes smooth which will ease the tracking up to the holy cave. Amarnath Yatra 2022 Expected to Be 'Much Bigger' Than Before: Official

"Met Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh Ji @rajnathsingh today and discussed road infrastructure for Shri AmarnathJi Yatra and @BROindia assistance at difficult stretches in challenging terrain at high altitudes which will greatly ease the trek to the holy cave," the Office of LG, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

It was learnt that LG also requested the Defence Minister for setting up make-shift hospitals by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in least two places, and oxygen booths in the route to the holy cave.

Sinha will also be participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the preparedness of Amarnath Yatra on Tuesday in North Block.

Along with him, officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and police chief Dilbag Singh will be participating in the meeting wherein they will make a presentation of a 'blueprint' prepared for this 45-day long Yatra.

This annual pilgrimage is commencing from June 30 after a hiatus of two years and expecting a huge participation of the devotees this year.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has planned this annual pilgrimage on a grand scale with many new initiatives such as setting up of Tent Township on the line of Kumbh Mela and a huge and fool-proof security apparatus will be created with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and the Indian Army.

