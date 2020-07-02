New Delhi, July 2: In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide with her two children on Thursday by jumping in front of a train in East Delhi's Mandawali area, the police said.

The woman and her two daughters died on the spot, while her third child, a one-year-old boy, survived with injuries.

"We received a call at around 4 a.m. on Thursday. It appears to be a case of suicide. The woman and her two minor daughters have succumbed to the injuries. One year old boy has survived. We are investigating the matter," said DCP Railways, Harendra Singh. Delhi: 28-Year Old Woman Jumps In Front of Metro Train at Pratap Nagar Station.

The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Kiran, a resident of Mandawali. She is a permanent resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Kiran was residing with her husband in Delhi and the two daughters were aged six and eight years.

The bodies were found on the railway tracks early morning after the driver of a goods train informed the station. The train, with which the accident happened, is still not been identified. The police is trying to find the trains that crossed the tracks after midnight.

Sources said that there was some marital discord between the woman and her husband. The husband has been called for investigation. However, what led the woman take the extreme step is still being investigated.

