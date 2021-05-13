New Delhi, May 13: With the mercury soaring and and the demand for water rising, Delhi's daily potable water production has reduced to around 60 to 65 MGD. The production of potable water has reduced due to shortage of raw water supply from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board said on Thursday.

"It is a fact that due to severe shortage of raw water supply from Haryana, there is an overall reduction of 60-65 MGD in the water production of Delhi Jal Board, which is adversely affecting the potable water supply in many parts of Delhi, especially the tail-end of the command areas," said Raghav Chadha, DJB vice chairman. Delhi Water Crisis: Jal Board Tells CJI NV Ramana About Short Supply From Punjab, Haryana, Says 'May Have to Restrict Water Supply to Hospitals'

His remarks came after reviewing water production with DJB's senior officials and Member (Water) and Chief Engineers. During the meeting, Chadha emphasised on water requirements of health care establishments including COVID-19 facilities especially in these tough times.

"DJB is working on a war footing to ensure adequate water supply to all hospitals and health facilities, including COVID-19 hospitals, either through the piped network, or through additional tanker trips," he added.

Chadha also stated that DJB has been taking regular steps to augment water supply within Delhi. However, it has observed that due to frequent power failures that last anywhere between 2-10 hours on a daily basis, there has been a loss of a few MGDs in water production in May, and similarly losses have been observed in the preceding months.

