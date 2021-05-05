Delhi Jal Board raises alarm bells on water crisis in Delhi

Delhi Jal Board informs CJI NV Ramana led bench that Delhi is facing critical shortage in water supply from Haryana and Punjab. @DelhiJalBoard: If the situation does not improve water supply to hospitals may be restricted which are now struggling with spike in COVID19 Patients pic.twitter.com/dXB7GuPpuE

— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 5, 2021

