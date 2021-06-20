Mumbai, June 20: The Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) phase 2 result 2021 was declared by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on Sunday at Amrita Online Admissions Portal. Candidates can check the AEEE phase 2 result 2021 at aoap.amrita.edu. Aspirants need to enter their email id and password for checking the result. Candidates can submit their grievances till June 23. VITEEE Results 2021 Announced, Candidates Can Check Scores Online and Download Result Copy at vit.ac.in.

The official notification read, “Phase 2 score will be published on June 20 at 5 pm. The Last date to submit the grievance for malpractice is June 23. For all the applicants who applied for AEEE Phase 2, willingness submission for Phase 3 will be activated on June 21 at 9.00 am.” LSAT India 2021 Scorecard Released by Law School Admission Council on Offiical Website.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit Amrita Online Admissions Portal at aoap.amrita.edu.

Enter the login details – email ID and date of birth.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Take its printout for future reference.

The phase 3 entrance exam will be held in July this year from 11 to 14 as an online remote proctored test. Candidates can apply for phase 3 till July 5. Meanwhile, the slot booking option for this phase will be available from July 7 to 9. Notably, 50 percent seats are reserved with scholarship fees for top-ranked students

The seat allotment process will begin in August only after the third phase of the exam. The AEEE test is conducted for admission into B.Tech programmes, offered at Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore campuses of the university.

