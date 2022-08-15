Mumbai, August 15: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will close the CSAP Registration today, August 15. Candidates who are interested in Amrita Counselling can visit the official website at amrita.edu to register.

"AEEE Rank is published in AOAP Link - https://aoap.amrita.edu/capug-22/. CSAP registration is live now. Last date to register for CSAP 2022 before first allotment is August 15," the official notice on the website read. JEE Advanced Test for Admission Into 23 IITs Scheduled To Be Held on August 28.

It must be noted that the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the results for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2022 on August 6. The computer-based test (CBT) mode of the AEEE Phase-1 exam was held from June 17 to June 19.

On the other hand, the AEEE Phase-1 exams were conducted from July 31 to August 2. According to reports, there were 100 questions on the test, worth 300 marks.

AEEE 2022 Result: Steps to register for counselling

Visit the official website at www.amrita.edu

Click on the link on the homepage

Enter your log-in details

Submit the application

Take a print out for future reference

