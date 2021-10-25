Visakhapatnam, October 25: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2021 counselling for the Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) stream has begun on Monday. The counselling is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates shortlisted in the entrance exam can apply for online counselling till October 30 through the official website - sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The Certificate verification process will be conducted from October 26 to 31. Certificates can be verified both online and offline. The seat allotment list will be released on November 10. AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule and Important Dates Here.

Here Are Steps To Apply For Online Counselling:

Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in .

. On the home page, click on the “Registration from 25-102021 to 30-10-2021” link.

Enter login credentials - EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth/

Verify the details displayed in the registration form.

Pay the registration fee.

Take the printout of the form.

Students need to mention their preferred colleges and courses while filing the registration process. Candidates whose documents are not verified online should upload relevant certificates for online certificate verification. After the allotment list is released, aspirants need to download the allotment order, and they have to report for admission.

