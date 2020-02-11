Assam AHSEC HS Class 12 Board Exam 2020 to Begin From Tomorrow for Arts, Science and Commerce

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct the class 12 board exam from tomorrow, February 12, 2020. Candidates who are participating in the Assam AHSEC class 12 board exam 2020, can check the full schedule available at the official website; ahsec.nic.in. The board examinations will begin for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. According to the 12th board exam 2020 timetable, the examination will continue to be held till March 14, 2020. The first day of board exam 2020 for class 12 will begin with English which will be held from 9:00 am to 12 noon. Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) have already started with their class 10 board examination, which began from February 10, 2020. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released: Important Examination Guidelines for Students to Follow.

Earlier, Assam board has released the HS exam routine for general and vocational courses. Before the written exam, AHSEC conducted the practical examinations from January 18 to January 30, 2020. The admit cards have already been uploaded on the official website and schools have given the hall tickets print outs to the eligible candidates for Assam class 12 board exam 2020. It is important to note here that without the AHSEC Class 12 Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to appear on the examination. Students must not forget carrying their hall tickets while appearing in the AHSEC class 12 board exams 2020.

The classs 10 board examination began under strict security at 860 centres across the state. As per reports, 36 class 10 board exam 2020 candidates were expelled for cheating from various districts across Assam. For the class 12 board exam, AHSEC officials said that the mobile phone jammers would be installed in about 20 to 25 exam centres to prevent cheating with the help of smartphones.