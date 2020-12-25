Patna, December 25: The rank card for Bihar ITICAT 2020 was released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) on Thursday. Candidates can download their rank cards from the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The online counselling schedule will be released soon on its official website only.

Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2020 was conducted on December 4, 2020. The exam was conducted in various centres on the same day. Admit cards for the exam are released on November 22.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Check Rank Cards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on “Download ITICAT rank card”.

Candidates are required to enter their login details - roll number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

BCECEB ITICAT rank card will be displayed.

Download and take its print out for future use.

BCECEB is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).