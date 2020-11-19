Patna, November 19: The Central Selection Board of Constable or CSBC, Bihar Police has released the revised exam date of constable driver recruitment exam against advertisement number 05/2019. As per the official notice, the Bihar Police Constable Driver recruitment exam (Written) will take place on January 3, 2021. Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Examination to be Conducted on November 22.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 14. However, it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. To appear for Bihar Constable Driver recruitment exam, candidates need to download admit card or hall ticket. The admit card is expected to be out by the third week of December 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Police Driver Exam are requested to check the official website of the CSBC- csbc.bih.nic.in - for more details.

The recruitment drive is to fill 1,722 vacancies of constable driver in Bihar Police. The exam will have 100 objective types questions on topics such as General Knowledge and Contemporary Issues of 100 marks. Each question will carry 1 mark. Candidates are required to score at least 30 percent to clear the exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).