BSEB 10th Board Result 2020 Latest Update: Bihar Class 10 Scores to be Announced at 12:30 PM Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Patna, May 26: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Class 10th results 2020 today, May 26. The BSEB will declare the Class 10th Board Result or BSEB Matric Result 2020 at 12:30 PM online on its official website. Students who appeared for the Class 10th board exams can check their scores on the official site of BSEB- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores online on their mobile phones or laptops by visiting the official website at 12.30 pm today.

According to reports, over 15.29 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10h Bihar Board exams and are awaiting the results, which will be out today. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the evaluation process was halted. It must benoted that the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the class 10 or matric exam result today. In 2019, the pass percentage for class 10 results was at 80.73 percent. BSEB Toppers List 2020 Going Viral on Social Media is Fake, Bihar Matric Exam Results Yet To Be Declared Online.

Steps to Check the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result Online

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the website, click on the Bihar Board result link and enter the details like your roll number, roll code and registration number and click on 'Submit' Your result will be displayed on your screen Students can download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The Class 10th Board Exams were conducted in the state between February 17 and February 24. The Bihar Board will not conduct a press conference for declaring the BSEB 10th Results this year like it used to earlier. In March this year, the Bihar Board had released class 12 or intermediate result. Reports inform that 80.44 percent of students had cleared the board exam.