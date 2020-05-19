BSEB Toppers List 2020 Going Viral on Social Media is Fake, Bihar Matric Exam Results Yet To Be Declared Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Toppers List 2020 Going Viral is Fake (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Patna, May 19: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declared Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination Result 2020 anytime soon. Reportedly, the results will be announced this week. However, a BSEB Class 10th result topper list is going viral on social media prior to the announcement of exam result by the state board. BSEB 10th Results 2020: Bihar Matric Exam Scores Likely to be Declared Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the merit list which is widely shared on social media, Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has topped the 10th examination with 97.2% marks. The report further claimed that 17 out of 18 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui district have found a place in the merit list. BSEB 10th Board Exam 2020 Result Date: Evaluation Process Is Over, Bihar Board to Declare Matric Results Soon Online.

BSEB Toppers List Going Viral on Social Media:

BSEB Toppers List 2020: बिहार बोर्ड 10 वीं के टॉपर्स के नाम यहाँ देखें https://t.co/AgJ6MTnqFJ — Bihar Konnection (@BiharKonnection) May 19, 2020

LatestLY fact check team has found that message going viral on the internet is false as BSEB matric result 2020 are not yet declared by the board. A Bihar Board official, speaking to Jagran, also confirmed that the list being shared on social media is fake.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the results are likely to be out today. The board, however, is yet to officially confirm when the results be declared. After the scores are out, students will be able to check the matric result 2020 at the official website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

