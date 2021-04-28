Traditionally, launching a professional career, making a mid-career lateral transition, and even upskilling involved one of two things. Either you enrolled in college or a trade school, or you embarked on a long-term certification program. Regardless of which choice you made, you could expect an outlay of cash—and a substantial ROI wait time.

There are several problems inherent in this method of moving through the working world. The first is the devastating burden of student loans. The collective student loan debt rate in America alone has surpassed the billion-dollar mark and moved into the trillions. This leaves many young people unable to enjoy true financial stability for many years after matriculation.

The second issue with taking the classic two-year, four-year, or multi-year education route is the time involved. The world moves rapidly. To accommodate the major economic and cultural shifts of the 2020 pandemic, technology leaped forward. Some experts have estimated that about seven years of tech growth occurred in the span of a few months. Consequently, some of the information students took in during 2019 has become outdated, meaning they have to catch up.

From the employer’s vantage point, older versions of career training cause hiccups in workflows and innovation. Companies need talent, and they need talent immediately. They also need to fill skills gaps quickly. Otherwise, they’re at risk of losing out to competitors with stronger, more educated workforces. And many, including Google, have thrown down the gauntlet and said, “Enough’s enough.”

A transition from traditional education to modern methodologies

In late 2020, Google announced its intention to offer intensive six-month online career certifications. The certifications offer a fast, affordable way for adults to get a modern education. Google itself plans to revamp pertinent job descriptions to nix the need for college degrees and make the certifications mandatory.

Though Google has press power thanks to its size, it’s hardly the first player in the alternative, fast-track training market. Carrus, a premier digital education provider, has been helping its students slide into technical careers for nearly 30 years. Carrus began as a medical transcription training provider. Now, the company offers a variety of career programs and upskill programs. Most recently, Carrus has partnered with 3M, Walgreens, and CVS to increase applicant and employee knowledge.

The main goal of Carrus is simple and profound: Teach only what matters most to the position. By removing any “fluff,” Carrus can condense the time needed to earn certification without compromising quality or information. This leaves graduates of Carrus, as well as their current or future employers, at a significant advantage. To be sure, Carrus’ unique approach has resulted in plenty of benefits to all stakeholders.

1. Students need zero downtime to apply the skills they learn.

The Carrus methodology ensures that program and course graduates have the information, experience, and confidence to work right away. This enables them to move into new positions faster, and for companies to reduce their onboarding time and efforts. By shortening their would-be “runway,” learners can take off their careers faster. Notes Paula Pasquinelli, 3M’s Clinician Solutions Business Manager, “Working with Carrus means that healthcare professionals will be more equipped to handle real-world scenarios from the start.”

2. Curricula can be tweaked to meet a company’s needs.

Over the years, Carrus has improved the quality and versatility of its content creation. Their expert curriculum developers construct interactive coursework that’s deployed over adaptable learning platforms. As a result, Carrus can work directly with any company to modify training modules. Offering this kind of flexibility gives employers the chance to train only for the needs they have.

3. Businesses can hold onto their strongest players.

Turnover remains a huge concern among businesses. Retaining top performers makes sense both fiscally and culturally. However, it can be difficult to keep employees engaged if they feel they’re falling behind educationally. Consequently, companies that offer Carrus educational opportunities can create stronger bonds with their best people. The value of employee-employer loyalty can’t be underrated or underestimated. The same holds true for being able to more efficiently and comprehensively train many personnel at once.

4. Learners can remove barriers to entry in a variety of fields.

Making education an “equal access” experience has been difficult from a historic perspective. Often, money and time become insurmountable barriers to committing to higher education programs or training. Additionally, some learners are not able to physically go to classes because of work and personal obligations. For them, being able to get upskilled online for a reasonable amount removes obstacles to earning bigger paychecks. It also opens the door for vital career transitions to take away the sting of living paycheck to paycheck.

5. Employers can outsource human resources training duties.

Human resources team members frequently find themselves pulled in multiple directions. Working with Carrus to develop branded training solutions frees up staffers to concentrate on other responsibilities. This lowers the per-person investment to plan, construct, and initiate job-focused technical skills and certificate programs.

Make no mistake: The four-year degree isn’t going away for certain professions. Nevertheless, it’s being augmented by non-traditional, contemporary strategies that foster rapid learning for a rapid-paced economy. Leaders like Carrus are at the helm of this change, and they’re working hand-in-hand with progressive companies eager to disrupt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).