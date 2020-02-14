CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 to Start From Tomorrow: Important Instructions for Students to Follow on the Exam Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

It is the season of board exams 2020. Most of the state education boards have begun with the annual board examinations for both class 10 and class 12. And now it is the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is slated to start the board exams for 10th and 12th from tomorrow, February 15, 2020. According to the official timetable, CBSE class 10 and class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) board exams 2020 will begin from tomorrow, February 15. The class 10 board exams will end on March 20, while the CBSE 12th board exams 2020 will end on March 30, 2020. CBSE has issued some guidelines that students need to follow during the board exams 2020. Below in this article, check out the important instructions list by CBSE that candidates must follow on the day of board exam 2020. CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released, Check Complete Schedule Here.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Important Instructions:

1. The first and foremost thing a student must note is that they will have to carry their admit card. Without the hall tickets, no candidate will be allowed to enter at the examination halls to appear in the CBSE class 10/ 12 board exams 2020.

2. Only a clear pencil pouch is allowed to carry in schools. Along with this, a geometry box, including important materials, are allowed inside the examination hall.

3. Students are not allowed to carry any electronic items such as cell phones, calculators, smartwatches, etc. Along with this, students are also not allowed to bring any kind of textbooks inside the exam hall.

4. They can carry a clipboard, and must appear for the exam in their respective school uniforms.

5. For candidates who have diabetes, they are allowed to carry a snack and glucose tablets inside the exam hall.

The CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams will begin with the basic examinations such as Retailing and Home Science. The main board exams, however, will commence from March 7 for class 10. February 15, 2020, board exam will include Banking for Commerce students.