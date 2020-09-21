Raipur, September 21: The results of Class 10th and 12th open board examinations were declared by the Chhattisgarh education board on Monday. The results of Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) were keenly awaited by the students who had appeared for the exams. The candidates can download their scores from the official website - cgsos.co.in. UGC NET Exams 2020 Admit Card Released Online, Students Can Check Admit Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the data released by CGSO, a total of 69,599 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations, whereas, 72,302 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. Here's how to check the results.

Visit cgsos.co.in and find the results tab. On clicking on Class 10 th or Class 12th results, the user would be redirected to the respective page. All details as necessitated are required to be entered in the available fields. After clicking on submit, the page with your results would be displayed. Alternatively, the students can also check their scores through this direct link.

The results process was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The submission of assignments concluded on August 22, following the CGSOS began the final evaluation process. The results would form the basis for the students admissions in junior colleges and undergraduate courses.

