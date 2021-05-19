Raipur, May 19: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the CG Board 10th Result 2021 for Secondary Exams on Wednesday i.e. on May 19, 2021. Students can check the exam scores online on the official website of CGBSE- i.e. cgbse.nic.in. It must be noted that the Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2021 will be announced only on the official exam portal. Reports inform that the CG Board 10th Result 2021 will be declared by the state education department via video conference.

Once the result is declared by the Board, a direct link to the CGBSE 10th Class Result 2021 will be made available to the students to check the results hassle-free. Due to the raging second wave of COVID-19, the class 10th board exams were deferred in Chhattisgarh and a new evaluation criterion was introduced. The Chhattisgarh government had earlier promoted all students, except for those in Class 10 and 12, without exams. Class 12 final exams had been postponed.

Here's how to check the CGBSE 10th Results 2021 Online:

Students have to visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) i.e. cgbse.nic.in On the website, find the link for CGBSE 10th Result 2021 and click on it You will be redirected to a new page with input fields. Now enter your exam Roll Number and other details as required Verify the details and click on submit. Your Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. You can download the CGBSE 10th Result 2021 scorecard and take a printout for future reference

As per the new evaluation policy of the state, regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be given the minimum marks required for passing. In Chhattisgarh, around 4.61 lakh students were registered to appear for class 10 exams, which were deferred amid the COVID-19 situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).