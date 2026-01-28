NEW DELHI: Marking the 77th Republic Day, the Damini Chopra Foundation conducted a strategic visit to the Intel AI Lab at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, New Delhi, highlighting a new initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide in India’s education sector.

The visit focused on understanding the infrastructure required to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) education accessible to children from all socio-economic backgrounds, moving beyond the current concentration of resources in privileged private institutions.

Damini Chopra's Visit to Intel AI Lab at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, New Delhi

Bridging the Gap with 'Aruna Inclusion'

Central to the Foundation’s roadmap is the "Aruna Inclusion" initiative. The program addresses a critical barrier in Indian technical education: language. Currently, most advanced technology curriculums are available primarily in English, effectively excluding a vast demographic of students in government and underserved schools.

The Foundation aims to introduce AI education in vernacular languages, ensuring that the "AI revolution" reaches the grassroots level. The objective is to equip students in government schools with the same future-ready skills as their counterparts in elite institutions.

A Constitutional Duty

In a statement released alongside the visit, the Foundation emphasised the role of the citizenry in shaping the nation's future. Citing the constitutional preamble, "We the people," the organisation reiterated that empowering the next generation with relevant skills is a civic duty that extends beyond policy-making by politicians.

The Foundation is now calling for public support to help implement these educational programs. Details on the initiative and how to support the cause can be found at daminichoprafoundation.org.

