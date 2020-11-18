New Delhi, November 18: Admission to Post Graduate courses in the University of Delhi has begun on Wednesday, November 18. The university has published the first Merit List on its official website - du.ac.in. Candidates can visit the website to check the merit list based on entrance examination and take the admission accordingly. Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Examination to be Conducted on November 22.

The admission against the first Merit list will continue till November 20 and the last date of making the payment is November 23. The second merit list will be out on November 25 admission can be taken against it till November 27 with November 30 being the last date of making the payment. Third and the final merit list will be declared on December 2 and admission will be open against it will December 6. The date of making the payment for third merit list is December 7. ICSI CSEET Exam 2020 to held on November 21; Admit Card Released on Official Website - icsi.edu.

The classes to the PG courses are scheduled to start from December 1. Candidates can log into the official website of University of Delhi, or check DU's PG admission portal to view the list and get the admission accordingly.

