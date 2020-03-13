GATE 2020 Result Declared: IIT Delhi to Activate Online Result Link Shortly at gate.iitd.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has declared the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. However, the scores are yet to be released on the official website; gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2020 exams are advised to keep a tab on the website of GOAPS as the result is expected to go live soon. This year, IIT Delhi conducted the GATE 2020 exams on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 at the various centres in India and abroad. At the moment, the information on the official website reads, “GATE 2020 result declared. Will be available shortly.” According to the result notification, 18.8% of candidates have been declared qualified in the test.

GATE 2020 entrance exam was conducted for 25 subjects at various cities across India, including six cities outside the country. The entrance examination was held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for aspirants to study multiple undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and post-graduate level in Science.

How to Download GATE 2020 Result?

Visit the official website of IIT Delhi GATE, gate.iitd.ac.in .

. Once declared, the link reading GATE Result 2020 will be activated.

Click on the link.

Enter your credentials of the GATE 2020 Admit Card.

Your GATE 2020 Result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

GATE is an entrance test conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven IITs; Delhi, Bombay, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.