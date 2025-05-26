Chennai, May 26: In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, an infant died after falling from his mother's arms as a van hit their two-wheeler in Chennai. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, May 24, near Pulianthope in Chennai. Police officials said that the seven-month-old baby boy slipped from his mother's arms and died after their two-wheeler was hit by a load van.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased child was identified as Azhar. Cops said that Azhar's parents, Anandan and Varalakshmi, were travelling from Elephant Gate to Basin Bridge when the unfortunate incident took place. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Varalakshmi, who was seated pillion, was carrying Azhar in her arms. Chennai Shocker: Man Robbed of Gold and Silver Valuables Worth Several Lakhs at His Residence in MKB Nagar After Arranging ‘Same-Sex Meetup’ Through Dating App.

The family were going to a market when a load van tried to overtake them near Pulianthope. A police officer said that the van brushed against the two-wheeler mirror, causing Anandan to lose his balance. The officer further said that Azhar slipped from Varalakshmi's grip and hit the road as their two-wheeler fell. The infant sustained severe head injuries while his father suffered a fracture in his leg.

Cops said that Varalakshmi escaped with minor injuries in the accident. Seeing the accident, passersby and motorists rushed to the family's aid and took the baby to the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital as he was bleeding profusely. However, Azhar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Meanwhile, it is learned that Anandan and Varalakshmi were still undergoing treatment. Chennai Shocker: 3 Vedic Students Drown While Performing Ritual at Veeraraghava Perumal Temple Tank in Tiruvallur During Chithirai Brahmotsavam Festival.

After the incident, the Pulianthope traffic police arrested the van driver, identified as Purushothaman, for causing death due to negligence. He has been booked for rash and negligent driving.

